"I think we’ll have a Top 5 class in the country if not the top class": Brady Hart makes bold prediction about Michigan's 2026 class

Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines last week over offers from Clemson, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others. But the signal-caller isn't just focused on his own future with Michigan, as he is already taking an active role in recruiting for the Wolverines.

Hart is fresh off a phenomenal performance at Under Armour’s Future 50 event, which featured some of the top 2026 recruits. It gave Hart an opportunity to carry out his recruitment job with Michigan.

“I’m excited to do some recruiting (at the BBQ),” Hart told On3. “It’s always been a dream of mine to help lead the recruiting class. I’ve been working on (running back) Javian Mallory. He’s been one that I’ve really been talking to. I’ve also talked to (four-star tight end) Matt Ludwig. He looks like a really good tight end. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite being the sole committed prospect thus far, Hart is optimistic about the Wolverines' 2026 class potential, currently ranked 19th overall by the 247Sports composite rank.

“We’ll be really good. I think we’ll have a Top 5 class in the country if not the top class,” Brady Hart said.

Michigan has already extended its offers to multiple five-star prospects in the class, including Jahkeem Stewart, Chris Henry Jr., Kendre Harrison, Jared Curtis, Jackson Cantwell and Brandon Arrington.

The Wolverines have cast a wide net, as they targeted promising four-star prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Elbert Hill, Davion Brown, Devin Carter, and Simeon Caldwell, while also offering three-star recruits like Caleb Tafua, Khalief Canty Jr., Jonah Smith, Davion Peters, Preston Carey and Jaelen Waters, among others.

What will Brady Hart look for in potential Michigan recruits?

Brady Hart is not just focused on stats and skills when scouting potential teammates. According to a recent interview with 247Sports, he outlined some criteria for building Michigan's roster.

“I’m going to start figuring out the guys that fit Michigan from a cultural and personality standpoint and go after them," Hart told 247Sports. "We’re going to build the best class in the country."

Hart, recently hailed as On3’s MVP for Day 2 of the Future 50 event, is also setting his sights on improvement ahead of his junior season.

“The biggest thing for me is going to be the mental side of things,” Hart told On3. “How I’m going through my progressions You can always get better at going through reads and understanding coverages. Also, working on pocket presence and pocket movement. You want to be calm and relaxed in the pocket.”

During the rigorous drills of the Future 50 showcase, where quarterbacks proved their skills, Brady Hart's performance stood out prominently. His sophomore season saw him record 3,760 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback