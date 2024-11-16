During Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, his son, Kiyan Anthony, finally revealed his commitment to Syracuse. This means he is staying in his home state of New York and will continue his dad's legacy with the school.

Trending

During the interview, Kiyan showed that he was not always good. When co-host The Kid Mero asked the four-star basketball recruit about how he started his basketball journey, Kiyan said it was rough and that he was "trash" at the beginning.

"I was trash, I'm not going to lie," Kiyan said. "And my middle school and my dad made a team Black Ops, started playing middle school with them. And then I got to high school. My freshman year didn't really play, and now play AAU I did okay. Then my sophomore year, didn't really play. I transferred to Long Island, Luther, my new high school, and then started getting better.

"And then the summer of my sophomore year, going into my junior that was like, what is the 7pm moment? Yeah, that was like, that was one of them. And my junior was cool. We wanted a lot of games than my the summer going into my this year, my senior year, that was the 7pm moment, like, I'm here, yeah." (2:58-3:43)

This led his father to ask him about his middle school days, highlighting that Kiyan grew up with some of the best players in New York at the time. He then asked his son why he felt that he was not good.

"Nah, just seemed like everybody around me a lot stronger, a lot taller, um, they could dribble way better, could shoot, and I was just like in all those categories. I was just worse than everybody," Kiyan said.

"So that's why I would say I wasn't. I wasn't as good as the people at that time. And as I started getting older, I started seeing people that was better than me just fall off, like, I don't even know where some of the people at now." (4:25-4:52)

Despite being the son of an NBA superstar, Kiyan Anthony previously said that he did not originally play basketball but baseball. However, as he continued to improve in his basketball career, he left baseball behind.

La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony choosing Syracuse

When Kiyan Anthony made his decision to go to Syracuse, his mother, actress La La Anthony, was beside him. After the decision, The Kid Mero asked her how she felt about the decision.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm happy coz he's happy and I think it's an incredible decision," she said. "They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority." (28:27-28:46)

La La Anthony lives in LA after she broke up with Carmelo. Should Kiyan have chosen USC, he would have been able to live closer to her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback