"I understand now": Football fans react to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's high school track highlights

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the best players in college football heading into the 2025 season. The 6-foot-3 athlete was an integral part of the Buckeyes' title win last season and will enter the 2025 season high on confidence.

The young receiver's production at the college level is a continuation of his amazing performances during his time in high school. Smith was amazing on the gridiron for the Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School, however, he was equally brilliant on the track, winning three state titles as a junior.

Although he did not pursue a career in track and field, Smith was an electric athlete as showcased in his highlights tape shared by 305 Sports.

Fans were impressed by Smith's amazing ability and shared their opinions in the comment section of the video.

"Yessuhhhh," one fan said.

"I understand now," another fan wrote.

"Just a complete athlete with genetics you can’t teach! beast at everything," another fan commented.

Smith won the 110M hurdles, 400M hurdles and 4x400M during his junior year, as per the post.

"Them hurdles get you right fr," one fan commented.

"Wow!!!! He was floating like a gazelle," another fan wrote.

"T.O 2.0," another fan said.

Jeremiah Smith was ranked as the best overall prospect in the country from his class, as per On3. He received offers from programs such as Miami, Florida State, Florida and Georgia, but eventually chose to play for the Buckeyes.

Jeremiah Smith had a fantastic high school career

Jeremiah Smith, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2024, was the best overall recruit in the country, according to On3. He played his high school football for Chaminade-Madonna and led them to an overall record of 38-2 during his three seasons with them.

Smith had a slow start to his high school career. He racked up just 556 yards and scored six touchdowns during his sophomore year. However, he took a huge leap the following season and recorded 1,098 yards and 20 touchdowns on 63 receptions. He followed that up with 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named the All-American Bowl Player of the Year.

Smith had a fantastic debut season for the Buckeyes. He finished with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns en route to winning the national title.

