"I've always been a fan of Notre Dame": Marcus Freeman's program in strong position for top 10 QB of 2027 class

Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque has already drawn interest from top college football programs and is planning visits to help with his recruitment. The Tabor Academy (Mass.) standout attended a Notre Dame camp last summer and is set to return to Marcus Freeman's program for a spring practice on March 21.

“I just love Notre Dame,” Bourque told Irish Sports Daily. “I love everything about the place. I've always been a fan of Notre Dame; great school and great football.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound QB transferred to Tabor Academy from Catholic Memorial last offseason. His first offer came from Maryland, and he has since added offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Notre Dame has yet to extend an offer, but his high school coach, Jeff Moore, believes Bourque has the skill set to succeed at any top program.

“I think he's got elite level arm talent from arm strength and accuracy,” Moore said last year. “He's also extremely athletic. He's also an elite level lacrosse player. Because of that, it really helps that he's got great body fluidity. He throws off platform and things like that with rather ease, I think compared to a typical quarterback."

Bourque has not set a timeline for his decision but also plans to visit Ole Miss, North Carolina, Illinois and Texas A&M. He is the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts and the No. 7 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Peter Bourque‍ raves about Notre Dame QB coach Gino Guidugli

Despite not getting an offer from Notre Dame yet, the Irish quarterback coach Gino Guidugli has developed a good bond with Peter Bourque‍.

“Coach Guidugli was the first coach to come see me throw in January, which was amazing," Bourque told Irish Breakdown in May last year. "That is something that will always mean a lot to me. Coach Guidugli is phenomenal to talk to and I feel like he is someone I would love to play for and could really develop under.

The initial impression will definitely give the Irish a big edge in Bourque's recruitment moving forward. As for the upcoming trip to the school, he has specific goals in mind as he mentioned this week:

“I just want to see how a practice runs,” Bourque told Irish Sports Daily. “I want to see the guys in action. I haven't seen that yet in real life. I've only seen it on TV. I want to see how a meeting functions. I don't know. I just want to get to learn a little bit more.”

Besides Bourque‍, Notre Dame will also host another 2027 quarterback, Peyton Houston, on April 4. As of now, the Irish do not have any commitments in the class.

