"I've always loved Notre Dame": Marcus Freeman's program in strong position to secure commitment of four-star Texas legacy

Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley is one of the top targets for Notre Dame in the 2026 class. The Aledo High School (Texas) standout returned to South Bend this week to get a closer look at Marcus Freeman's program.

Ad

Finley is already familiar with the Irish, having visited multiple times before. His latest trip gave him another opportunity to experience the program firsthand, as he observed the coaching approach of wide receivers coach Mike Brown, met with academic staff and toured the campus.

“It was really good,” Finley told Irish Sports Daily on Monday. "I've always loved Notre Dame. I just think this time was important for me just to get back and see the type of practice style and how competitive it was. I think that was very important and I took that as a big positive from my visit.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver recorded 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. His mighty player profile is the reason Notre Dame is battling for his service against top programs like Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State and Auburn.

However, just after Finley's South Bend trip, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted on Sunday that Finley would ultimately choose Freeman's program.

Ad

“Ever since they offered me, they’ve been one of my top schools," Finley told On3. And they remain up there.”

Kaydon Finley is the No. 16 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 17 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the son of former Texas tight end Jermichael Finley, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft and later won Super Bowl XLV.

Ad

Kaydon Finley spends quality moments with Notre Dame WR commit Dylan Faison

Notre Dame's 2026 class has one wide receiver commit: Dylan Faison. The latest trip to South Bend gave Kaydon Finley a chance to bond with Faison.

“I love Dylan," Finley told Irish Sports Daily. "He's a very good athlete. He's hardworking. He's coming to Notre Dame to play two sports, so you can obviously see the dedication is there, and those are the type of people I want to be surrounded with.”

Ad

Faison also made his case for Marcus Freeman's program by sharing his recruitment experience with Finley.

“He was just telling me how it was just a special place and how nothing can compare to Notre Dame,” Finley said.

The Irish have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation. The group is led by four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs and includes three interior offensive line commits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback