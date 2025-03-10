"I can't wait to get to work as a Clemson Tiger": Four-star WR commits to Dabo Swinney's program amid intense recruitment

Four-star wide receiver Connor Salmin committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Saturday. The Bullis School (Virginia) chose Dabo Swinney's program over schools like Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M.

Salmin dropped a heartfelt post on X following his commitment:

"First I want to thank God for everything He has blessed me with. #AGTG! Proverbs 3:5-6: 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.'

Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have supported me and helped me to become the person I am today. I can't wait to get to work as a Clemson Tiger. I'm #ALLIN #Committed."

Salmin had made multiple visits to Penn State and was considered a strong contender in his recruitment. Notre Dame also posed a big challenge, as On3 had projected the Fighting Irish with a 70.4% chance of landing him, while Clemson's odds were just 5.9%.

However, the Tigers boosted their position with Salmin during his visit to Swinney's camp last summer. He also attended two Clemson games in the fall, and despite exploring other options, the Tigers consistently stood out.

“I told my parents the first time we left that it just felt different,” Salmin said, via The Clemson Insider. “I knew from the first time we were there, we were kind of like, like it was since, since the first time we went that was the number one school I was interested in the moment. We visited a few other places. Going around to see if there were any other schools I got that feeling from.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Salmin recorded over 1,100 receiving yards, averaging over 20.0 yards per catch and hauling in 16 touchdown receptions. On3 ranks him as the No. 27 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Connor Salmin shares Dabo Swinney's excitement following his commitment

Connor Salmin committed to Clemson while attending the Tigers' Elite Retreat, and Dabo Swinney was thrilled by the news.

“He was super pumped,” Salmin said, via The Clemson Insider. “He was just super excited. It was really awesome.”

Following that, we saw how Swinney was excited with back-to-back commitment news and was seen hugging four-star interior offensive lineman Grant Wise, who committed hours after Salmin.

Salmin became the second wide receiver to commit during Saturday’s Elite Retreat, joining four-star Naeem Burroughs. He is eager to help reestablish Clemson as a top destination for receivers and may get an active role in recruiting others to join the program.

“It means a lot,” Salmin said. “I know we got some more in the works. I think we’re gonna have one of the best receiver classes in the country.”

Following Wise and Salmin's commitment, Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class received another boost on Sunday when four-star interior offensive lineman Chance Barclay announced his commitment.

