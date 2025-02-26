"I can't wait to learn more": Four-star LB shares excitment to visit Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas started 2025 without a single offer, but in just two months, he has already attracted interest from multiple programs. On Saturday, the Cy Ranch High School (Texas) standout picked up his most recent offer from Sherrone Moore’s Michigan.

Thomas has built a strong relationship with Wolverines linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. He told Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen that he is working on scheduling an official visit to Ann Arbor.

"It's a high-level program and I loved that Coach BJ took the time to explain the direction that U.M. football is going," Thomas said. "I can't wait to learn more."

As a junior in 2024, Thomas recorded 69 tackles (8.5 for loss), seven sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. According to Rivals, he ranks as the No. 31 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 52 overall prospect in Texas.

According to his MileSplit, Thomas posted personal bests of 14.88 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 38.32 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. In addition to Michigan, he has received offers from Duke, SMU, Pittsburgh, TCU, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, UTEP, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

For now, in-state Texas is viewed as the frontrunner in his recruitment.

What potential will Calvin Thomas bring to Michigan?

Calvin Thomas has not yet received rankings from some major recruiting services. However, this prospect stands out as a versatile defender at Cy Ranch. He can play any linebacker role and approach offenses from various angles.

During the DR7 Houston 7v7 tournament, Thomas proved his elite field awareness and game-reading skills. He can move gracefully in open spaces, showing excellent footwork and hip mobility, which enhance his pass coverage abilities. He also effectively contests space and identifies the ball carrier to make crucial tackles.

Thomas could be a valuable addition to Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, which lacks a linebacker commit. This recruiting cycle has already seen the Wolverines secure cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The school is also in contention for linebackers Kedric Golston II, Kaden Carter and Hudson Dunn.

