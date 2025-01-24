"I wanna see the game film": LeBron James takes notice of record-breaking video-game-like performance by California High School Basketball brothers

Move over Boozer Twins because another pair of twins had one of the most dominant games on Thursday in California.

Twins Dylan and Nick Khatchikian each broke single-game records in California as their team, Mesrobian, secured a dominating 119–25 win over Waverly. Nick Khatchikian scored 102 points in just 22 minutes, numbers usually seen in video games. His brother, Dylan, amassed video game numbers through his triple-double of 35 assists, 15 rebounds and 13 steals.

L.A. Lakers superstar and high school basketball legend LeBron James was so impressed by their stats that he asked for a video of their performance on Instagram.

"I wanna see the game film," he wrote on Friday.

LeBron James asking for a video of Dylan and Nick Khatchikian's record-breaking game (Source: sportscenternext)

Nick Khatchikian now holds the CIF State single-game record for most points, while Dylan has set the new CIF State record for most assists in a game. Nick scored 38 points in the first quarter alone, with Mesrobian coach Mike Gabriel deciding to let him go all out and dominate.

Dylan's 35 assists record broke California's record, previously held by Calvary Baptist's Josh Arruejo at 31, but tied the national record. According to the NFHS record book, the assist record now stands at 35, held by Dylan Khatchikian in 2025 and Andre Colbert of New York in 1987.

Nick Khatchikian scored all of his team's points in the first half, with Mesrobian leading 79–0 during half-time. Mesrobian now has a 10-6 record, while Waverly is still winless at 0-9.

Although both brothers have impressive single-game records, big-ranking websites like On3, 247Sports, and Rivals have not rated them. It will not be surprising if the brothers are rated top recruits soon.

Nick Khatchikian never played in the fourth quarter, which means he could have scored more

As soon as Nick Khatchikian scored his 102nd point, he was pulled out by his coach, Mike Gabriel, with 2:17 left in the third quarter. That means, he only played for 22 minutes in that game.

While Khatchikian's benching allowed his other teammates to play and score, this also begs a "What if?" scenario.

Khatchikian could have scored more had he not been benched in the third quarter. But how many points would he have scored had his coach let him continue playing until the end? We'll never know.

