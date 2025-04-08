"I want to be able to go in and push those guys": Four-star Oklahoma QB commit sparks flip rumor to Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Hugh Freeze and his Auburn staff managed to flip five-star quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame for the 2025 class. As for 2026, the Tigers don't have a quarterback commitment, but they are actively pursuing a flip of Oklahoma's four-star QB commit Jaden O'Neal, who has been pledged to the Sooners since June.

O’Neal made his first visit to Plains this past weekend and came away impressed.

"Strong quarterback room so I want to be able to go in and push those guys and push myself as well," O’Neal told 247Sports on Monday. "Just show them that I'm willing to compete"

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback missed the first seven games in the 2024 season due to transfer rules but still led his school to a CIF Division I-A state title. In eight games, he threw for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns, completing over 71% of his passes.

If O'Neal chooses to flip to Auburn, he would be a strong addition to a talented quarterback group that already includes former five-star Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight.

Which other schools in Jaden O'Neal's recruitment race besides Auburn?

Jaden O'Neal began his high school football career at Newport Harbor High School for his first two years, then transferred to Narbonne High for his junior year. In March, he moved to Mustang High School, which is located closer to Oklahoma. While the move might suggest a strong commitment to the Sooners, that is not necessarily the case.

O'Neal has said he plans to attend some Oklahoma home games, which could influence his decision to reconsider his pledge.

"They have one of the toughest schedules. So I just wanna be closer and see how they kind of work through that throughout this year."

Meanwhile, O'Neal's visits to Florida State and Auburn this week are worth paying attention to. He had positive things to say about both schools, as most recruits do, but the real question is whether either program impressed him enough to make him seriously consider changing course.

One On3 recruiting insider noted that the Tigers view O’Neal as a top priority. The Seminoles are also a strong contender despite facing some challenges with their 2026 recruiting class, but they could still land O'Neal if things take an unexpected turn.

This could also be a sign that O'Neal is keeping his options open, especially with Oklahoma starting to go hard after Bowe Bentley.

