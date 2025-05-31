"I want to be around great people": 5-star Oregon target Jireh Edwards reveals key commitment factors before July commitment

Oregon is among the top contenders for five-star safety Jireh Edwards from the 2026 class, joining Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida as finalists.

Ad

He told On3 that he will announce his college decision on July 5 and revealed the criteria for his commitment to Chad Simmons:

“My decision will be about what I can do on and off the field. Who can set me up after ball? I want to be around great people and be set for life after I leave. I want to create a generational wealth for my family.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards, scheduled to make his official visit to Eugene on June 20, noted that Oregon’s coaching staff has built the longest-standing relationships with him.

"They have been on me for years," Edwards said. "Coach Lanning, Coach Tosh (Lupoi), and Coach (Chris) Hampton have been in on me for a long time, and I have a great relationship with all of them. I know they are going to be there too. Coach Lanning is not going anywhere and I feel they can build me into the player I want to be.”

Ad

Edwards has already visited Georgia and will take additional visits to Auburn on May 3, Alabama on June 6 and Texas A&M on June 13. Florida doesn’t have an official visit scheduled yet, but Edwards plans to be in Gainesville for an unofficial visit from June 3 to June 5.

What will Oregon get in Jireh Edwards?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jireh Edwards Jireh Edwards earned All-American honors after recording 92 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He's expected to continue playing safety, but his versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots across the defense.

Ad

A talent like Edwards would be a strong pickup for Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, which has suffered several decommitments. The Ducks have seven committed players in this cycle, ranking No. 10 in the nation.

“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border,” 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins said about Edwards.

Ad

“Triggers downhill in the snap of a finger and frequently arrives with violence. Comfortable crashing gaps but is also effective in the alley as he uses sharp angles to get ball carriers on the ground.”

Jireh Edwards is the No. 2 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Oregon may have an edge in his recruitment due to redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu, a former St. Frances Academy teammate of Edwards from Baltimore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More