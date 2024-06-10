"I didn't want to leave": 4-star 2025 recruit Darrell 'Duke' Johnson shares true sentiment following third visit with Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star linebacker prospect Darrell 'Duke' Johnson pledged to the Alabama Crimson Tide in March and has stayed committed to the program since then. He has been in Alabama once again, which marked his third visit to the Crimson Tide this year as well as his first since April.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect and the No. 8 prospect in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 49 overall prospect and the No. 9 prospect in Georgia.

Despite initial interest from notable programs such as Florida State, Florida, Tennessee and UCF, Johnson's heart was set on Tuscaloosa from the beginning. His latest visit coincided with another busy weekend for the Alabama coaching staff, which hosted a double-digit number of official visitors.

“It was a great experience getting back home,” Johnson said (via BOL). “Bama showed me everything I needed to see. Making sure I made the right decision, and I feel like I did."

One of the highlights of Johnson’s visit was the time he spent with his future teammates. He mentioned the bonding and the player-led environment as key factors in his enjoyment.

“I felt very comfortable. I didn’t want to leave. The vibes are different. The people there are different. Everybody is lovable, funny, and happy there.”

As a junior, Darrell 'Duke' Johnson recorded 103 tackles and was named the Georgia Region 1-AA Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. He is recruited as an inside linebacker, but he remains open to playing wherever the coaches see fit.

Darrell 'Duke' Johnson reaffirms his commitment to Alabama

Nick Saban's retirement caused several prospects to decommit from Alabama, but Darrell 'Duke' Johnson stood out in the crowd. Auburn will get an official visit from the top prospect this upcoming weekend, and no visits elsewhere are planned after that. However, Johnson is very much locked in on Alabama, and he is happy with that decision.

“Oh yeah, I’m feeling very good about my commitment. It’s going to be very hard for somebody to come in and change that,” Johnson said (via On3). “It’s just the way they showed my family around again. They made it comfortable."

Johnson also praised Alabama’s relentless recruiting efforts as a key factor in his decision.

“Bama is recruiting me the hardest. They text my mom or call my mom almost every day. They were with her this past weekend, and my little brother, my sister, and my nieces. Spending time with them and getting to know them a lot more. That was a good thing for me. It opened my eyes a lot more also.”

Darrell 'Duke' Johnson is not only committed to joining Alabama but is also actively involved in helping to recruit other top talents to the program. Among his top targets are five-star Na’eem Offord and offensive linemen Mal Waldrep and Michael Carroll.

