"I want to be a part of that": Four-star DL with multiple family connections to Notre Dame raves about Marcus Freeman's program

Bowling Green was the first program to extend an offer to four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks, and since then, he has received interest from over 20 college teams. The Brother Rice High School (Illinois) standout added a Notre Dame scholarship to his recruitment profile two weeks ago during the Irish Pot of Gold offer event.

Parks visited Notre Dame on Friday and spoke highly of the program in an interview with On3:

“There’s no other place like it. I want to be a part of that.”

Parks has strong ties to the Irish, as his mother is first cousin to the father of former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr., who later went on to play for the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton is also closely connected to the Jones family.

Parks is also the godson of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Zorich, who played for the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins. Zorich was part of Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team and won the Lombardi Award.

With so many personal connections to the program, it’s no surprise that Notre Dame remains a top contender in Parks' recruitment.

Brayden Parks has high praise for Notre Dame coaches

Brayden Parks visited Notre Dame for the first time in April, where he connected with defensive line coach Al Washington.

“He worked on the fundamentals,” Parks told the Irish Sports Daily. “Hands, footwork and change of direction. I liked how he coaches. You know he’s there, but he’s also relaxed.”

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect is a stout interior defensive lineman with room to develop physically. He is the No. 17 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Parks' potential makes him a top target for Marcus Freeman, with whom he bonded personally during last year's practice.

“Coach Freeman is a very intelligent guy and brings the energy," Parks said. "HIs personality is very chill and relaxed. He can be intense sometimes, but the first time meeting him, he was chill. He said I was going to be a special player and to keep working and to stay in the books.”

Notre Dame has yet to secure a commitment for the 2027 class.

