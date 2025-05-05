"I want to see if the rumors are true": HS phenom AJ Dybantsa shares thoughts on one aspect of heading to BYU 

AJ Dybantsa finished his excellent high school career and will play for the BYU Cougars next season under Kevin Young.

Dybantsa appeared in a YouTube video uploaded by BYUtv Sports Nation on Friday and discussed plenty of topics. He was asked about the most exciting and intimidating thing about taking college classes.

"I think it's more just exciting just to see what it's like, because I have a sister in college and she keeps telling me about college classes," Dybantsa said (0:27). "I want to see if the rumors are true, if it's hard or not. I don't think it's really intimidating. I'm not too nervous about going to college."

He then revealed the class he is looking forward to.

"Jess, Jessica Mullen is our academic advisor," Dybantsa said (0:55). "She's a baller crazy. She told me in the fall, I have this one class, all athletes now. She didn't tell me what we're taking, but I don't care what we're taking. All athletes, all athletes. So like basketball, football, and baseball. So I'm just I'm looking forward to that class. See how that moves."

He also talked about getting to know his new teammates, claiming that he had only met Dawson Baker and Keba Keita apart from his Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton.

"I mean, me and Xavion have been doing the whole process together," Dybantsa said (01:18). "A lot of guys are out right now, injured or just away. But I mean, I saw Keba this morning, I saw Dawson yesterday. So just trying to, you know, mingle."

AJ Dybantsa talks about the time he left BYU off his top college list

In an Instagram video uploaded by BYU Sports Nation, AJ Dybantsa discussed the time he was finalizing his top colleges list. He shared that BYU did not make the list, and it was his father who convinced him to add the program.

"When I was making my top list, BYU did not make my list," Dybantsa said on Sunday. "My dad was like, 'Yo, just throw them in there, trust me, throw BYU in there.'

"I was like, 'All right, I'm in,' no, I listen to my dad. And then I came on the visit, and I was like, 'Yeah, my fault, man, my fault, I gotta come here.'"

Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress will join Dybantsa next season with the Cougars.

