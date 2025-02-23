  • home icon
"I want to show that I can win a state title with anybody": Aaliyah Chavez shares why she did not want to transfer to a prep school 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 23, 2025 17:49 GMT
Aaliyah Chavez shares why she did not want to transfer to a prep school (Image: IG/the__aaliyah_chavez)
Aaliyah Chavez shares why she did not want to transfer to a prep school (Image: IG/the__aaliyah_chavez)

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, has been a star at Monterey High School. The 5-foot-11 combo guard has played 148 games for the Lubbock, Texas school in four years. While she has yet to decide on her collegiate career, she continues to impress with her performance for Monterey.

Chavez's mother Andrea talked about her loyalty to Monterey in the YouTube video titled "Day in the Life #1 Aaliyah Chavez: Lubbock Monterey An Original Documentary," which was posted by TheoVisuals on Tuesday. The combo guard also talked about her loyalty.

"When I say loyal that what it is. I don't want to be one of those kids with like oh you went to transfer just to win a State title, I don't want to do that. I want to show that I can win a State title with anybody," Chavez said (9:12 - 9:40).
"I want to show that I can play like this with anybody so staying at Monteray is just that's the right choice for us like some people just play basketball."
youtube-cover
Chavez led her team to a 58-52 win against the Argyle Eagles in the Regional Finals on Friday to grab their sixth straight win. They will face Memorial in the State Semifinals on Tuesday.

Chavez is averaging 32.1 points, 5.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per match. This season, she has played 40 games and posted averages of 35.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.8 spg and 1.2 bpg.

In her junior year, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35 games.

Texas HC Vic Schaefer watches Aaliyah Chavez from the stands

With Aaliyah Chavez's college decision pending, the Longhorns' coach Vic Schaefer was in the stands to see her lead the team to the state semifinals against Argyle. Famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT took to X to share the video.

According to On3, Oklahoma and UCLA lead the race to sign Chavez with 37.0% and a 32.3% chance respectively.

Which program do you think Chavez will choose?

