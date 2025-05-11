“I wouldn’t be here today without you”: Aaliyah Chavez shares a heartfelt tribute for mom Andrea on the special holiday

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN's final rankings), will be heading to the Oklahoma Sooners next season, after signing for them on Mar. 25. The 5-foot-9 point guard finished her high school basketball journey at the Monterey Plainsmen.

Chavez shared a wholesome message for her mother, Andrea Chavez, on Mother's Day. On Sunday, on Instagram, she posted a picture of the two of them together and wrote:

Aaliyah Chavez shares a heartfelt tribute for her mom, Andrea, on the special holiday (Image: IG/ Aaliyah Chavez)

"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom. I love you sm. Wouldn't be here today without you!!!!"

Andrea Chavez, who frequently posts pictures and highlights of her daughter on her Instagram, shared some childhood pictures of Aaliyah Chavez as she counted down to her graduation day on Saturday.

Andrea Chavez shares childhood images of her daughter counting down to her graduation day (Image: IG/drechavez02)

"Believe in yourself Believe you can, and you will," Andrea Chavez captioned her story and tagged her daughter, along with a countdown sticker.

She shared another story and wrote:

"I feel like we blinked and bam a senior."

"Never forget all the times you pushed through even when you thought you couldn't," she captioned the second story.

In her senior year at Monterey, the point guard led her school to a 37-5 overall record and a 14-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League, where the team finished third, below Amarillo and Tascosa.

She also led them to the 2025 UIL Texas girls basketball state championships after a 64–35 win against Liberty Hill on Mar. 1, averaging 34.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 42 matches.

Aaliyah Chavez wins MVP award at Jordan Brand Classic

Aaliyah Chavez was accompanied by other top prospects, including LSU Tigers signees Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines, USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson and UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts, among others, as they led Team Flight to a 126–108 win against Team Air on Apr. 18.

Chavez, named the MVP, scored 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-11 from behind the arc. She also grabbed three rebounds and dished out five assists in 20 minutes.

Aaliyah Chavez will be joined by Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart next season.

