"I was zoned out": 5-star Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. gets 100% real on his explosive 52-point game this season (EXCLUSIVE)

Five-star Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. has wrapped up his senior season and is gearing up to join head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Conference next year. Brown ended his high school senior year at DME Academy on a high, averaging 29.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Brown had one of the most memorable games of his high school career in the just concluded season. Playing against Dream City Christian in the City of Palms Classic, he delivered 52 points and a game-winning three-pointer.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Ben Pfeifer, published on Wednesday, Mikel Brown Jr. spoke about the game. According to him, he wasn't really paying attention to how many points he had gotten and was just focused on winning the game.

"I was zoned out that game," Brown said. "I wasn't even thinking about how many points I had, I just wanted to win so bad that game."

Brown Jr. led the team to a third-place finish in the City of Palms Classic. However, that was the least of the success he would achieve with the team this season. He also led DME Academy to its first state championship.

Speaking on the success, he said:

"Overall, I achieved a lot this season. I could have achieved more, but I think it's a great start leading into my first year and possibly my only year at Louisville."

While the season brought a fair share of success, the No. 8-ranked prospect admitted it wasn't an easy ride, as he had to face greater pressure, especially as one of the team's focal points.

However, knowing what comes with being an elite player, Brown understood that he had to step up and make the necessary adjustments:

"The elite of the elite always make an adjustment, whether you're getting double-teamed or they're in help side everywhere you go," Brown said. "It's me making an adjustment and a conscious effort of 'What can I do if they double team me, what is the next play?'"

Mikel Brown Jr. is expected to make adjustments as he transitions to college basketball next season. Hopefully, he'll hit the ground running and make an impact in his first and possibly only year, just as he had wished.

Five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. opens about his defensive approach

Five-star prospect Mikel Brown Jr. featured in the Nike Hoops Summit on April 12. At the event, the 6-foot-3 point guard, in an interview, spoke about his defensive style, leadership attributes and so on.

League Ready shared an Instagram post on Monday featuring Brown's interview at the Nike Hoops Summit. According to him, the key to being a great defender is to be active and instinctive.

"The key to being a really great defender is just you gotta be active and you gotta be instinctive," Brown said. "You gotta trust your instincts and it depends on personnel, it depends on who you are guarding so you gotta adjust to who you are guarding, knowing their strengths and weaknesses."

Mikel Brown jr., having wrapped up his high school basketball career, is already getting ready for college basketball with the Louisville Cardinals. He is currently the only class of 2025 recruit committed to the Cardinals.

