With the spring of 2025 approaching, recruiting has ramped up for the Class of 2026 and beyond. The college football offseason has featured a myriad of recruits taking visits to top programs, coaches visiting recruits at their schools, commitments, flips and more. On Sunday, a top receiver in the 2026 class dropped his top 10 list, and a lot of fans had something to say about it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On3's Hayes Fawcett tweeted that 2026 wide receiver Cederian Morgan out of Benjamin Russel High School in Alabama, narrowed down his top schools list to 10. The 10 are Auburn, Ohio State, Florida, Clemson, Colorado, Alabama, Tennesee, Georgia, Oregon and Miami.

Many fans reacted to the top 10 list, with one saying:

"If he doesn't go to Auburn I'll be shocked. He's in their back yard."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"If it's not Auburn or Alabama, I'll be shocked. In fact, I can't think of a single Division 1 caliber player to come out of Ben Russell and not go to Auburn."

Expand Tweet

More comments and reactions appeared, with one reading:

Another fan commented:

Another commenter wrote:

More comments continued, with one saying:

The consensus of the comments has been leaning toward Cedarian Morgan staying in the state of Alabama to play college football.

After Morgan recently visited the Alabama Crimson Tide for their junior day, he recapped the visit with On3 saying:

“The vibe was great. The coaching staff really showed me that I was a top guy for them. We sat down and talked like we were all family, and they also did the same with my family.”

He also visited another in-state school, Auburn, and recapped his visit with On3:

“The environment is amazing. The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”

Cederian Morgan: Recruiting breakdown

Cederian Morgan is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in Alabama, the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and the 10th overall player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. He has over 25 offers but is uncommitted.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is athletic with playmaking ability. He utilizes his size and speed as an advantage against smaller defensive backs and often wins one-on-one matchups. He can go up and attack the ball.

In his junior season in 2024, Cederian Morgan totaled 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.