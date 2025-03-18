"If you're with God nothing can tear you down": 5-star prospect Aliyahna "Puff" Morris shares her thoughts on title win with Etiwanda

Five-star prospect Aliyahna "Puff" Morris lifted the CIF State Championship with the Etiwanda Eagles on Saturday. In the post-game interview with Sports Stars Magazine, she attributed this achievement to her faith in God and consistency.

When asked what it required physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally to push through and reach the finish line, she said:

"Just to be consistent and have faith in God. I feel if you're with God, nothing can tear you down or nothing can get in your way. Let's continue to have faith, to be consistent with my routine and um I knew we could be successful." (0:20-0:31)

Aliyahna also expressed her happiness for the team and everything she's accomplished with the Eagles:

"I don't really know what to say right now I guess a lot of emotions are going through my head but um I'm just happy. I'm happy for the team and everything I've accomplished here." (0:34- 0:42)

With this victory, Aliyahna and the Etiwanda Eagles have now won three consecutive Open Division girls basketball state championships. With this being her last game with the team, Aliyahna took a moment to reflect on her journey, her desires coming into the team, and how she's exceeded all her initial expectations:

"When you come to Etiwanda or like when you're an eighth grader and you're experiencing or you're trying to pick a high school, you don't really think about or you don't really expect to win three state championships. You don't expect to win two Regional championships, you don't really expect it and coming in, I only wanted to win one. I only wanted to win one, so like doing this like exceeds what I even hoped for so." (1:05-1:31)

Aliyahna Morris contributed 12 points, seven assists, and four rebounds to the Eagles 75-59 victory over Archbishop Mitty High School.

"I feel like their program fits me best": Aliyahna "Puff" Morris on her commitment to the California Golden Bears

With her high school basketball journey coming to a close, Aliyahna "Puff" Morris is set to take the next step, which is college basketball with the California Golden Bears next season. She made her commitment to the Golden Bears back in October, calling it the perfect fit.

"It was really the whole feel. I also liked it being in my home state. I feel like their program fits me best… It felt really good when I went down for the visit. Out of all my options, I think it fits me the best. I got to experience the Ivy League and then the Power 5 schools. I think Cal is best for me."

Top programs like Duke, Michigan, Illinois and USC, among others, were all in the running for Aliyahna's commitment. She reportedly had 11 college offers but ended up choosing California.

