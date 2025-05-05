"If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State": 4-star commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt shares a bold statement for OC Brian Hartline's success

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Sunday. Dixon-Wyatt's pledge has once again proved offensive coordinator Brian Hartline's successful recruitment pitch, who is known for securing top-tier receivers like Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Quincy Porter, Mylan Graham and Chris Henry Jr

Shortly after his announcement, Dixon-Wyatt shared a revealing photo of Hartline on X to reinforce the coach’s strong recruiting reputation.

Hartline offered a spot to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Dixon-Wyatt in March 2024, and the two developed a close relationship leading up to the commitment.

"It's obviously a no-brainer. Coach Hartline and all the guys, really good," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports about his commitment decision. "If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State."

"I have a great relationship with coach Hart," Dixon-Wyatt told On3. “Coach Hartline knows how to coach receivers; he develops them so well and that development was a big factor. The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Dixon-Wyatt showed his versatility by making big plays from both the slot and the outside, recording 50 receptions, 693 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt snubs Oregon for Ohio State

Ohio State already had a wide receiver commit in the 2026 class in Chris Henry Jr., who is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's teammate at Mater Dei (California). Besides that, earning early playing time with the Buckeyes is challenging due to their deep and talented wide receiver group.

Many expected Dixon-Wyatt to choose Oregon, especially since the Ducks had yet to land a wide receiver for their 2026 class. National recruiting analyst Tom Loy also commented shortly before Dixon-Wyatt’s announcement:

“I think when Kayden Dixon-Wyatt makes his decision, it will be Oregon or Ohio State. USC is going to battle over the next couple days. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt knows where he wants to go.

"He’s got his mind made up, but I do think it’s a lot of back and forth. I’m going to give a slight edge to Oregon right now, but really close with Ohio State.”

However, Dixon-Wyatt ultimately chose Ohio State. His commitment brings the team's 2026 recruiting class to 12 players, placing them at No. 3 nationally.

