"Imagine that bus ride home for the other team": Hoops fans react to WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's incredible high school game

There are certain legendary moments in sports history that will forever be etched in the record books. When it comes to High School sports, one of such moments was the mind-blowing 101-point performance delivered by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie in the first half of a high school game in 1990.

In remembrance of this legendary achievement, the ESPN Women's page on Instagram shared a post on Friday highlighting Leslie's incredible performance.

The post featured a mini-documentary that showcased clips of Leslie's performance during the game and an interview where she commented on the legendary performance. According to her, the performance seemed like a dream:

"It's like a dream, it's still unbelievable when you think it's only 16 minutes."

As expected, Hoops fans have been dropping reactions to the post, with some fans making hilarious comments about the losing team's rough night:

"Imagine that bus ride home for the other team u just gave up 101 points now you gotta sit in traffic for 40 mins😔," one fan wrote.

"I wonder if any of the opposing players stayed cool with Lisa after. That's some crazy work🔥," said another.

"You just know a girl she played quit playing basketball after this game. What's also crazy none of her kids became great at hooping," another fan said.

Other fans were simply in awe, marveling at the sheer insanity of dropping 105 points in just one half:

"IN ONE HALF?!," one fan said in disbelief.

"PARDON MWAH!! FIRST HALF!!!!," another exclaimed.

"I remember this vividly...it was all anyone could talk about at basketball practice the next day. Crazy that she did this in one half!," another fan said.

"101 in 16 minutes is insanity," said another.

Funny enough, Leslie actually scored 105 points, but four of the points were not counted due to technical foul calls. It was so crazy that the opposing team refused to come out for the second half of the game.

Revisiting WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's High School career

Lisa Leslie was the definition of a basketball prodigy in her high school days. In fact, even before she kicked off her high school career at Morningside, she was already receiving different offers from colleges, including top Division I programs at the University of Tennessee and Stanford University.

Amidst this sea of offers, Leslie chose to continue her education at Morningside High School, where she immediately began to make a huge impact on the girl's varsity team.

Leslie's impact was, in fact, not only restricted to basketball, but she also excelled in volleyball and track and field. In fact, she got into a state qualifier for 400-meter run and high jump.

As a Sophomore, Leslie led the Monarchs to the 1989 California state championship, being the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Her incredible performance earned her an invite to the USA's Junior World Championship team that year.

Thanks to Leslie's incredible performance in her senior year, the Morningside Monarchs won another state championship. She averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds per game and was the highest-ranked player in the country at the time.

Leslie went on to have a remarkable college career with the University of Southern California, where she won the Pac-10 conference championship, alongside many other awards and accolades. Notably, she accumulated 2,414 points, 1,214 rebounds, and 321 blocked shots, which stands as the Pac-10 Conference records for most points, rebounds, and blocks.

Leslie's WNBA career was equally legendary. She was 2× WNBA champion, 3× WNBA MVP, and 8× WNBA All-Star. Her achievements with the US national team were equally remarkable, and she won four Olympic golds and two world championships, among others.

