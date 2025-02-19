IMG Academy DB AJ Marks announces an official visit to a major Big 12 team amid interest from UNC and Pittsburgh

Three-star cornerback prospect AJ Marks announced an official visit to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Marks will be visiting the Big 12 program from Apr. 18 through 20.

The scheduled visit will give Marks and the Cowboys an opportunity for a weekend-long interaction that may seal his commitment to the program.

AJ Marks' Instagram story

Marks announced earlier last week that he has cut down the list of schools to 10. The cornerback's final 10 schools are Penn State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, UCF, Tennessee, Illinois and Oklahoma State.

Marks is an in-demand talent with at least 28 offers on his table. The IMG Academy product has had to cut down several programs from its list of considerations to arrive at a shortlist of 10 schools.

He has eliminated ACC powerhouses like Louisville and Wake Forest. He also had to drop Big Ten programs Maryland and Michigan State, as well as Kansas, West Virginia and Kentucky from the Big 12.

Other schools that initially offered Marks are Temple, East Carolina, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Western Michigan, Marshall, UConn and Eastern Kentucky. The rest are Florida A&M and Western Illinois.

AJ Marks has paid four visits to Pittsburgh during the last two seasons. These include spring workouts during the last two years, a summer camp in 2024, and the Panthers' game against Clemson in 2024. He has remained a priority for the program, which relies on its cornerback coach, Archie Collins, and his network in the Detroit region.

Bill Belichick's North Carolina is also keen on making significant progress in the race to sign Marks. The former NFL coach is putting together his first recruiting class at Chapel Hill. And a talent like Marks in defense is an ideal candidate for the Tar Heels.

Reviewing AJ Marks’ 2024 season

AJ Marks had a sensational junior season in 2024 playing primarily at cornerback and sometimes as a safety for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He completed 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack to complete an incredible season.

He went on to earn the IMG National Team Defensive Player of the Year Award. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 162 pounds, Marks has a physical makeup that allows him to be a versatile player in the secondary.

This, coupled with great speed, courtesy of his background in track running, gives him a lethal presence in defense.

