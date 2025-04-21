IMG Academy's Lara Somfai drops 4-word comment on Bella Hines' snaps from Jordan Brand Classic

Four-star LSU signee Bella Hines hit the court on Friday for the Jordan Brand Classic, joining a lineup of top 2025 class prospects, including Lara Somfai, Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, and Aaliyah Chavez, among others.

Still soaking in the excitement of the game and all the unforgettable moments it brought, Hines took to Instagram on Sunday to share a post featuring photos from the event.

The post in question was a carousel of five pictures, which included her and some of the girls at the Game, like Ayla McDowell, Divine Bourrage, Kelis Fisher, Agot Makeer, and Lara Somfai. As expected, the post has sparked several reactions, including one from Lara.

Reacting to the post, Lara said:

"Aww, I miss youuu ♥️♥️♥️."

"I miss you moreee ♥️," Hines replied.

Other players who were at the games also commented on the post:

"BHINESS ♥️." Hailee Swain said.

"Lil Twann ♥️." Said Deniya Prawl

"My dawg." Divine Bourrage said.

Zakiyah Johnson, Kelis Fisher, Jordan Speiser, and some other fellow hoopers also reacted to the post:

“😍😍😍.” Johnson wrote.

“Wsp gangy 🤟🏾🤟🏾.” Fisher said.

"My girl 😘😘." Said Speiser.

IMG Academy's Lara Somfai drops a 4-word comment on Bella Hines' snaps from Jordan Brand Classic. (Image via Instagram @bellahines.3)

Bella Hines played for Team Flight, who won 126-108. She contributed eight points, one rebound, and three assists to the victory. Lara Somfai, on the other hand, played on Team Air, and she ended the game with five points and one rebound.

Bella Hines and Lara Somfai have now wrapped up their high school basketball careers for ABC Prep and IMG Academy, respectively. Hines, along with fellow LSU signee Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, and Zakiyah Johnson, who all played at the Jordan Brand Classic, will be playing for head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in the Southeastern Conference next season.

Somfai, a Stanford signee, will be representing the Cardinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season. She will be joined by five-star prospects Hailee Swain and Alexandra Eschmeyer, who also featured in the Jordan brand classic game, as well as four-star prospects Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.

Bella Hines Represented Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit

Prior to suiting up for the Jordan Brand Classic, four-star LSU signee Bella Hines played in the Nike Hoops Summit, where she played for Team World vs Team USA on April 12. Being with Mexican roots, Hines represented Mexico on the World team.

Bella Hines played alongside Agot Makeer, who represented Canada, Aiya McDowell, who represented Brazil, and Olivia Vukosa, who represented Croatia, among others, at the Game. The Game ended in a Team USA 90-78 win over Team World.

