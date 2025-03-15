 "Imma start doing that every time I make a three": Elite WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares the story behind her signature bucket chant 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 prospect in women's high school basketball Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), led her school, Monterey High School, to their first title in 44 years after winning the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships.

Aaliyah Chavez also appeared in a YouTube video uploaded by Sports Stars of Tomorrow on Tuesday and talked about her signature basket chant. The Monterey fans join in on the chant every time Chavez converts a three-pointer:

"So, I started Boom, I think, in my freshman year, just out of nowhere, I was like boooom and I liked that. I'm going to start doing that for every time I make a three and then it just stuck with me," said Chavez. (1:15 - 1:25)

Monterey head coach Jill Schneider also talked about Aaliyah Chavez's habit of chanting Boom during practice:

"She will hit a three and just yell boom, and some officials have told her to stop it, but, what I try to tell him is she does that when she's out in the gym by herself; I'll be in my office, and I hear her out in the gym and you just hear her voice going boom!," said Schneider. (1:25 - 1:37)

She continued, "You know so she just she loves it she brings a lot of energy when she plays and and her energy bleeds all over everybody else around her, whether it's her her teammates the coaching staff, and the fans." (1:37 - 1:49)

Aaliyah Chavez, who led her school to a 37-5 overall and 14-2 record in the Texas 5A Region District 3 Basketball League this season, has played 149 matches for the Plainsmen. She has averaged 32.1 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in her high school career.

Her breakout season came in her junior year, where she averaged a double double, scoring 37.8 points, grabbing 10.1 rebounds, dishing out 4.4 assists, stealing the ball 3.5 times and having 0.9 blocks per game.

Where could we see Aaliyah Chavez playing next season?

The 5-foot-9 point guard 's father said she will announce her college decision on Mar. 25, according to OTF's Blake Munroe. The final contenders for her signature are Texas, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Oklahoma and UCLA.

Aaliyah Chavez took official visits to UCLA on Oct. 25 and Oklahoma on Oct. 18. However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Texas Longhorns lead the race to sign the guard with a 90.0% probability.

