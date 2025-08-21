"In a nil era...are you joking": CFB fans in shock as 5-star Alabama commit EJ Crowell gets suspended for accepting improper gift

Jackson High School running back EJ Crowell will miss the team’s season opener on Friday against Saraland due to a suspension related to a violation of amateurism rules. Sources say Crowell, a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 RB in the nation (according to On3), accepted a gift, a violation under the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s amateurism bylaws.The gift has since been returned, and the violation was self-reported. The AHSAA’s Central Board of Control accepted Jackson High’s decision to suspend Crowell for one game. The Alabama commit is expected to return for the team’s Week 2 game against Demopolis on Aug. 29.Simone ELi @SimoneEli_TVLINKBREAKING: Alabama RB commit, Jackson 5-star EJ Crowell suspended for Friday's opener vs. Saraland due to amateurism violation Sources say the Tide's 5-star commit accepted a gift that has since been returned. Crowell’s suspension stems from a self-reported violation by Jackson High School.The situation led to confusion among fans on X.“In a nil era … are you joking,” a fan said.“Alabama’s laws have to get with the times man..,” another fan wrote.Under AHSAA rules, high school athletes are considered ineligible if they receive money, material items or any form of financial reward related to their athletic ability. Despite the return of the gift and self-reporting, the violation triggered an automatic suspension.“I thought this stuff was legal now?” a fan wrote.Meanwhile, some fans appreciated Crowell’s honesty and Jackson High’s decision to report the issue.“Hate to hear this but at least they self-reported,” one fan wrote.“I appreciate his willingness to be honest,” another fan commented.EJ Crowell committed to Alabama in JuneEJ Crowell has had a good high school career so far. As a freshman, he rushed for 1,737 yards and 25 touchdowns. He followed that with an even stronger sophomore year with 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns. He averaged over 11 yards per carry during both these campaigns.He committed to play for Alabama on June 26, choosing the Crimson Tide over programs like Texas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Florida State. He is 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds.&quot;Alabama is Alabama,&quot; Crowell said in June. &quot;Since growing up, I have watched them and felt like I wanted to be a part of them. I got the offer my freshman year and really knew I was going there. It is just a dream come true, committing to the University of Alabama. I am just living out my dream.&quot;EJ Crowell was originally a part of the Class of 2027, but announced in January that he would reclassify to the Class of 2026 to begin his college career early.