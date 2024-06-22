2025 class prospect Ladarian Clardy makes official Ole Miss visit: Reports

Ladarian Clardy, a four-star defensive back of Pensacola Escambia High School, currently holds more than 40 offers from colleges, including the Ole Miss Rebels. He was last on the Rebels campus in early May and set up an official visit, which he executed on Thursday.

Clardy reached the Rebels campus on Thursday for his planned visit, which would run through Saturday. From posing confidently in the program's jersey at the stadium to exploring their state-of-the-art facility, his Instagram updates provided football enthusiasts with a glimpse into his exciting journey.

Clardy's visit wasn't just about photo ops and facilities tours. He also had the unique experience of being chauffeured by none other than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who humorously negotiated a detour to Oxford Square in exchange for Clardy's commitment, saying:

"I can take you anywhere you want to go as long as you come to the Sip," Kiffin quipped in a video shared by Clardy on X.

Ladarian Clardy is rated as the No. 21 safety in the 2025 cycle and the No. 31 recruit in Florida, according to On3. The 247Sports composite ranks him as the nation's No. 18 safety and the No. 32 player in Florida's 2025 class.

As a junior, Clardy recorded 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, and eight passes defended, along with 163 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while serving as the Gators' return specialist. He also excels in track and field, as he took second place at the FHSAA meet in the long jump with a school-record effort of 24-0.25 and placed fifth in the triple jump at regionals in his sophomore year.

Florida State is leading the race for Ladarian Clardy's commitment

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, the Florida State Seminoles currently hold a 92.9% likelihood of securing Ladarian Clardy's commitment, with Ole Miss trailing far behind at 1.8%.

Clardy officially visited the Seminoles on June 7 and was impressed by the trip. His visit included meetings with head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff, especially defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

“I already felt like I was one of the top priorities on their board," Clardy told AOL.

The relationship between Clardy and Norvell dates back to when Clardy was an eighth grader. Since then, they have maintained regular contact, with Norvell extending an offer to Clardy.

"Going to my eighth-grade year - I’m now going to 12th grade, we’ve been building a bond. He’s always a good guy ever since I met him. Coach Norvell always has good vibes."

Norvell's dedication to Ladarian Clardy's recruitment was evident during a car ride conversation, as recounted by Clardy to ChopChat. Norvell reassured Clardy of his importance to the program:

"I told you that you aren't going anywhere. I will do everything in my power to make sure that you are here cause you are an absolute real one."

With plans to attend an FSU game this coming season, Clardy's connection to the Seminoles appears to be growing stronger as he prepares for his senior year. We will see if the program can ultimately earn his pledge.