IN PHOTOS: $3.8 million NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa flexes signature chain in his latest photoshoot with sports giant Nike 

AJ Dybantsa, a BYU signee with a $3.8 million NIL valuation (according to On3), shared pictures from his photo shoot with sports giant Nike on Tuesday on Instagram. The 6-foot-9 small forward also had a chain customized with his first name and also wore shiny earrings.

Ad

Dybantsa shared the six-tile carousel and tagged the Nike Basketball page.

$3.8 million NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa flexes a signature chain in his latest photoshoot with sports giants Nike (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

$3.8 million NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa flexes a signature chain in his latest photoshoot with sports giants Nike (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

$3.8 million NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa flexes a signature chain in his latest photoshoot with sports giants Nike (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

$3.8 million NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa flexes a signature chain in his latest photoshoot with sports giants Nike (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

Ad

Trending

Dybantsa was not the only high school player signed by Nike. Jerzy Robinson, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) also signed a deal with the sports giant on Jan. 17, 2024. The news was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Nick DePaula:

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Sports Illustrated, Dybantsa signed a deal reportedly worth over $4 million, making him one of the richest young athletes, speaking to the Utah Prep senior's talent and the vision the brand has for him.

AJ Dybantsa talks about his Nike deal

AJ Dybantsa also signed a NIL deal with Red Bull on Oct. 15, ranking him at the first spot in the high school basketball NIL rankings and at the sixth position in the NIL 100. Only Cooper Flagg, Carson Beck, Livvy Dunne and Jeremiah Smith have a higher NIL value than him.

Ad

He spoke about his Nike deal with SI:

“I mean, it was big. ... Like, my favorite players are signed to Nike, and I was like, 'I got to sign the Nike.' Joining the Nike basketball family is huge. When I was asked, it was a no-brainer. … Growing up, watching people that inspired me to wear Nike — to now being part of the same team — is an opportunity I don’t take for granted.

Ad

"I can’t wait to see what we can mix up on and off the court.”

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback