IN PHOTOS: 5-star PF Oliviyah Edwards shares moments of her meeting Lindsay Gottlieb and USC Trojans visit

Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, officially visited the USC Trojans on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 power forward shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram account on Monday, featuring Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb and more.

Ad

Check out the pictures below:

IN PHOTOS: 5-star PF Oliviyah Edwards shares moments from her visit to Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans (Image: IG/o_mazing21)

IN PHOTOS: 5-star PF Oliviyah Edwards shares moments from her visit to Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans (Image: IG/o_mazing21)

IN PHOTOS: 5-star PF Oliviyah Edwards shares moments from her visit to Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans (Image: IG/o_mazing21)

IN PHOTOS: 5-star PF Oliviyah Edwards shares moments from her visit to Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans (Image: IG/o_mazing21)

Here's the full Instagram carousel:

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Fight On???? ✌🏾✌🏾#officialvisit #notcommitted #fighton #gotrojans," she captioned the image.

Oliviyah Edwards, who ranks at the second spot in the power forward position and first in Washington, has also received interest from 26 programs across the nation, according to On3.

These include Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, South Carolina, BYU, Arizona State and LSU, among others. This year, she has taken visits to Kim Caldwell's Tennessee and Dawn Staley's South Carolina.

Ad

ESPN's Shane Laflin described Oliviyah Edwards as a versatile player and commended her dunking abilities:

"Edwards dunks the ball with ease and can stroke the 3, making her one of the most electric players in the class. She is tall, long, and strong- - and her upside is essentially limitless, said Laflin."

"She is asserting herself more and realizing what all she can do on the basketball court. She is a curious learner in her development and it will help her as she adds the finer details to her game. She will impact whatever program she chooses in the future -- and beyond if she wants to."

Ad

Which program has the highest chance of recruiting Oliviyah Edwards?

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, there is no outright contender for Edwards' signature. However, Washington leads the race with a 5.9% chance of signing the Elite Sports Academy forward.

Oregon State and Oregon rank at the second and third spots with a 5.1% and 4.4% prediction of landing Edwards. The rest of the colleges including Mississippi State, Maryland, San Jose State, Dayton, TCU, Kentucky, Gonzaga University, Stanford and more have a 3.7% probability of signing Edwards.

Ad

Which program will we see Edwards play for next season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback