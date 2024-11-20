In Photos: 5-star prospect Kate Harpring shares snaps from her visit to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 Kate Harpring (247Sports) took an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Nov. 19. Harpring posted images with coach Dawn Staley, assistant coach Winston Gandy and other staff from her visit:

The Atlanta, GA, native received an offer from the Gamecocks on Jul. 18 and took to X to share the news:

"After a great conversation with @dawnstaley I am excited and thankful to receive and offer from @GamecockWBB!!! Can’t wait to build our relationship!! ♥️🖤," she wrote.

The Marist star has been displaying some excellent performances on the court. Her most notable performance came in the semifinals of the Georgia 6A postseason tournament where she scored 45 points on Mar. 4.

Marist girls basketball coach Kimberly Hixon also commended Harpring after her 45-point game:

"We knew she had it in her. She's put us on her back before and she's done a really good job with it. We just didn't realize there was going to be a stage that big. To take over just shows you her maturity, obviously, athleticism, preparation," Hixon said.

Which program leads the race to land Kate Harpring?

According to 247Sports, five-star Kate Harpring has received 11 offers from programs including Georgia Tech, Alabama, LSU and Iowa.

The Marist player averaged 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 steals per contest while shooting 58% in her sophomore season in 2023-24. The 2024 Regional Player of the Year scored over 1,000 career points in less than two full seasons.

On3's prediction machine states that Georgia Tech leads the race to land the guard with a 19.5% chance. They are closely followed by Georgia (17.1%), Alabama (14.6%) and both Iowa and LSU with a 12.2% probability of landing Harpring.

She enters her junior year of high school and has one more year to go before making a decision on her collegiate career.

