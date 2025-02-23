Five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards has shared photos of herself rocking a custom hockey jersey on her Instagram page. Edwards tagged the designer, Gabe Stark, better known as Starky and his brand in her Thursday post. She included a lengthy, inspiring caption about her journey from her beginnings to her current success. She wrote,

Ad

“From dominating the local scene as a freshman to locking down top talent on a national stage today. The grind never stops, and neither does the competition. New levels new devils!

Thank you @eluguapobx for creating a custom hockey jersey. @rarebreedbx

Keep climbing. Keep inspiring. Keep proving them wrong.”

Ad

Trending

Oliviyah Edwards’ college prospects

Oliviyah Edwards is a top prospect in the 2026 class. The small forward from Elite Sports Academy in Tacoma, Washington, is the No. 2 power forward in the cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The ranking also puts her at No. 6 overall nationally, while she’s ranked ahead of other prospects in her class from the state of Washington.

The highly in-demand talent has received 26 scholarship offers, according to On3. However, she has reduced this to a list of 10 schools, which will have her prioritized attention in the recruitment process. These schools are Tennessee, LSU, North Carolina, Duke, Florida, Florida State, USC, Washington, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Ad

The competition for Edwards’ signature among these programs has been very intense, with multiple campus visits. Most recently, she visited the USC Trojans on Feb. 12, where she met the women’s basketball head coach, Lindsay Gottlieb and her staff. She subsequently posted pictures of herself in the USC jersey with Gottlieb.

Ad

Earlier this year, Edwards took trips to Tennessee and South Carolina as part of her campus tours. However, the standout prospect has not disclosed a date to announce her commitment decision. While she evaluates which program’s offer will suit her best, the recruiters have little doubt about what she brings.

Edwards is a versatile player with explosive energy amplified by her imposing 6-foot-3 frame. Her wingspan is a valuable asset in defense and her leaping ability has earned her a reputation for dunking and scoring rebounds.

Highly effective on both offense and defense, Oliviyah Edwards is undoubtedly a big catch for whichever program gets her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback