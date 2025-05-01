IN PHOTOS: Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and other high school basketball stars dazzle in McDonald's All-American feature 

Top high school basketball players, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas and more were part of the prestigious All-American Game on Apr. 2 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The official page of McDonald's All-American Games shared a carousel of images on Wednesday. Check some pictures out below:

Here's the original post by the official Instagram page:

"class of ‘25 boys got it🔥🏀," the post was captioned.

The East team was led by Duke Blue Devils signees the Boozer twins, Eric Reibe of the UConn Huskies, and Darius Acuff Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks, among others. However, they lost 105-92 to Team West.

Team West boasted the top two prospects in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings and ESPN), AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. Louisville Cardinals signees Mikel Brown Jr. and Alijah Arenas were also part of the team.

Peterson finished with a game-high 18 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball thrice in 24 minutes, while shooting 50.0%.

On the other hand, Dybantsa finished just one point behind Peterson with 17 points, five rebounds and one assist. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and converted 3-of-4 shots from the charity stripe in 24 minutes.

Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer were named the co-MVPs at the McDonald's All-American Game

Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer were named co-MVPs in the prestigious game. While Peterson finished with a game-high 18 points, Cameron Boozer recorded a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. He also shot 6-for-12 from the field and converted 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc.

Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon while the Boozer twins and Nikolas Khamenia will play for Duke next season.

