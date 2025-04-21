IN PHOTOS: Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas recaps his favorite moments from high school career 

Meleek Thomas will join John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who signed for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11, completed an impressive high school basketball career.

Thomas shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram highlighting his high school basketball career, featuring pictures from the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, McDonald's All-American Game and more. Check them out below:

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas recaps his favorite moments from high school career (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Thomas, who ranks at the 11th spot nationally, third in the shooting guard position and second in Georgia, received offers from over 25 programs across the nation. These included offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies and more.

He also took official visits to Auburn on Jan. 12, Kentucky on Feb. 3, Pittsburgh on Feb. 9, UConn on Jun. 19, Arkansas on Apr. 10 and Kansas State on Oct. 25. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Union Progress, Thomas claimed that he takes pride in his defense:

"I take pride in defense," Thomas told the Pittsburgh Union Progress. "The more you get into the season, the harder the games become. The atmosphere becomes bigger. Everything just gets more serious, more intense. So, if I lollygagged around on defense, I would be viewed as a completely different player."

This season for the City Reapers, Thomas played 18 games in the regular season. He averaged 26.8 points, 4.3 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocks in 31.9 minutes.

How did Meleek Thomas perform at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic?

Thomas, who was a part of the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, represented Team Flight in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday.

He played 17 minutes and added 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 50.0% from behind the 3-point line, as he converted 3-of-6 shots. He also converted 1-of-2 of his shots from the charity stripe and grabbed two rebounds and dished out four assists.

Thomas will be joined by five-star recruit Darius Acuff from IMG Academy and four-star recruit Isaiah Sealy from Springdale High School next season.

