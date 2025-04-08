  • home icon
IN PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer looks forward to Duke career as he shares snaps from final high school game

By Inioluwa
Modified Apr 08, 2025 23:02 GMT
2025 McDonald
2025 McDonald's All American Boys Game - Source: Getty

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, has officially wrapped up his high school basketball career after leading Columbus High School to victory over Dynamic Prep in the Chipotle Nationals final on Saturday. Next season, he will be at Duke University.

Reflecting on his concluded high school basketball journey, Cameron shared a post capturing key moments from Saturday's championship game on Instagram.

"The end of one chapter is the beginning of the next💙."
The final against Dynamic Prep ended in a 67-49 victory for the Columbus Explorers, with Cameron scoring 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Cameron's brother, Cayden, also contributed to the victory with a team-high 27 points, alongside two rebounds and two assists.

Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden ended their high school basketball journey with four state championships and three NIKE EYBL titles. Now, they've put the perfect finishing touch on their journey by securing the Chipotle Nationals championship.

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer on his sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer continuing the family legacy at Duke

Cayden and Cameron Boozer's father, Carlos Boozer, also played college basketball at Duke, where he was an NCAA champion in 2001. Now, with both brothers committed to the Blue Devils, they're set to follow in their father's footsteps and continue the Boozer legacy in Durham.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Carlos shared his excitement about his sons continuing the Boozer legacy at Duke next season.

"I'm just so proud of them." Carlos Boozer said. "They've worked their b*tts off in high school. They're excellent students and just great human beings. And for them to get a chance to go to Duke, I'm just really proud of them. I think it's an incredible institution, a great place to learn and figure out who you are as a young person. And obviously, the basketball is unbelievable."

Cayden and Cameron Boozer will be joining Duke alongside four-star forwards Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson.

