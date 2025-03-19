IN PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer commemorates a "storybook ending" to his high school career 

Duke signee Cayden Boozer, son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, helped his team win the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament with a 68-34 victory on Mar. 8 to conclude his high school career.

On Tuesday, Boozer shared a carousel of pictures from his time at the Columbus Explorers on Instagram. The 11-tile carousel featured images of Boozer, his teammates, and more.

Check out a few pictures from the carousel:

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares moments from state championship game to commemorate a "storybook ending" to his high school career (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

Check out the full post:

"A storybook ending ✍️💍 #4for4," Boozer captioned the post.

His twin brother and 2025 No. 2 recruit (On3) Cameron Boozer, his father Carlos Boozer, his mother, his girlfriend Gianna Torres and more also commented on the post:

Boozer family and teammates' comments on Cayden's post

"The story isn't done," commented his mother.

"Ur so cool man," Cameron Boozer commented.

His father added, "One for the history books... more 2 come."

His girlfriend commented twice, "Love you," "Soooo proud of you," with a red heart and emotional face emojis.

Future Duke teammate Nik Khamenia commented, "Himothy."

Columbus teammate Jaxon Richardson also commented, "Nicee man."

Cayden Boozer chooses among Alex Lloyd, Christopher Mikel Brown Jr, Willie Burnett III and Shon Abaev

Cayden Boozer, who is ranked 22nd nationally and fourth at point guard and in Florida, gave his opinion on an Instagram poll posted by Issa Bucket:

"WHO IS THE BEST BUCKET IN FL⁉️👀" the caption of the post read that had pictures of Alex Lloyd, Christopher Mikel Brown Jr, Willie Burnett III and Shon Abaev.

Boozer chooses among Alex Lloyd, Christopher Mikel Brown Jr, Willie Burnett III and Shon Abaev

"Alex Lloyd and it ain't close," commented Boozer.

Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson will join the Boozer twins at the Blue Devils next season.

