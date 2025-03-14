IN PHOTOS: Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares a moment with former No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy as part of IG photo dump

Donald Trump’s granddaughter and golf sensation, Kai Madison Trump, recently shared Instagram posts showcasing her activities, including a moment with professional golfer Rory McIlroy. The president’s granddaughter and the former No. 1 golfer were paired together at the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am in February.

Kai added a caption to the post, joking about her encounter with the Northern Irish golfer. She wrote,

“Life lately. YouTube video is live now! I had to show Rory how it’s done.”

The Genesis Invitational offered the 17-year-old a chance to engage with top golfers, including Tiger Woods, who she appeared with at the event.

Kai Trump is one of the top golf prospects in the country, boasting a substantial social media following. A student at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, she is arguably the most famous high school golfer in the country, with more than 5 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and X.

Last November, Trump shot a 4-over 75 in the second round of the Florida Class 1A state championship. She finished the two-day event at 13-over and 49th overall. She finished the 2024 season with a stroke average of 39.1 over 15 rounds, placing her among Florida's top 200 girls varsity golfers.

Kai Trump’s NIL stock ahead of her college enrollment

With a strong online presence and exceptional golfing talent, Kai Trump has built a valuable NIL profile, ranking No. 1 among female high school golfers, according to On3. She is also No. 77 on On3’s NIL 100, with an estimated $1.2 million value. She recently signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade, the golf equipment brand. She announced the deal on Instagram with a reel and the following caption,

“I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future.”

The deal with TaylorMade wasn’t Trump’s first NIL deal. In December, she signed her first deal with Leaf Trading Cards. With her NIL stock on the rise, Trump is set to begin her college freshman year next fall, having committed to the University of Miami.

