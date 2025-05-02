Kai Trump, the granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been playing golf since 13 years old and is ranked among Florida's top 200 girls' varsity golfers. She has NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf, which is a premium golf equipment manufacturer. Her NIL deals have earned her a spot in the top 10 NIL valuations in the women's NIL 100.

On Friday, Kai had a photoshoot with apparel brand Greyson Clothiers, repped by Justin Timberlake. Timberlake, who has a net worth of $250 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is a 10-time Grammy and four-time Emmy winner, and starred in films like "The Social Network" and "Palmer," among others.

Kai, in collaboration with Greyson Women, shared the post on Instagram on Thursday.

"The Essentials Collection. Featuring Kai Trump for Greyson Women," the caption read.

Kai is clad in golf attire, donning a navy collared t-shirt, white tailored pants and sunglasses.

Kai stars in photoshoot for golfwear giants repped by $250 million worth actor Justin Timberlake (image credit: instagram/greysonwomen)

In the following photo, she wore a white top and blue pants while she did a golf swing.

In another snap, Kai had a white tennis outfit on, while she struck a pose.

Aside from golf, Kai also has an interest in basketball and MMA. She attended the 2025 March Madness Final Four and nailed the prediction of the UConn Huskies' victory against South Carolina.

In April, she flew to Florida, along with her grandpa, to witness the UFC 314 duel between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. She chanced upon NBA star Shaquille O'Neal while she snacked on chicken nuggets.

Kai Trump gives a sneak peek of the golf simulator inside the White House

Kai Trump, accompanied by her cousins and siblings, visited the White House to celebrate Easter with their grandpa. Trump, fondly called the "White House vlogger," dropped a clip on her YouTube channel, featuring her trip to Washington and the Easter celebrations inside the White House. She also shared snaps from the Lincoln Memorial, clad in a sweatshirt with a Miami logo

Trump gave a brief tour inside the president's residence and a sneak peek into the golf simulator, where she and her siblings took turns hitting the ball. In the background, she hyped the whole group with her commentary.

"One shot a day, no days off," Trump said.

Kai, a product of Benjamin High School (Florida), gave her verbal commitment to the University of Miami in August.

