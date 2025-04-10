IN PHOTOS: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares wholesome family moments with children Aloni, Hamiley, Izela and Alijah Arenas on IG

Five-star shooting guard and McDonald's All-American Alijah Arenas was celebrated by his mom, Laura Govan. Govan shared several pictures of Arenas posing with her, his siblings, other close relatives, and friends on Instagram.

She added the caption:

“Support is EVERYTHING ~ Your Day 1 Number # FOREVER FANS ~ US @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @izelaarenas @hamileyarenas @glob6277 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Alijah Arenas, his mom, and siblings

Alijah Arenas has always enjoyed the support of his parents, Govan and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The former Golden State Warriors guard was in the stands on Apr. 1 as his son and his teammates on the West Team won the McDonald's All-American game 105-92.

With his father watching, Alijah extended the West’s lead to 74-70 with a free throw to end the third quarter. The West would lead by as much as 15 points as they dominated the fourth quarter.

The game's MVP honor was shared between Kansas signee, Peterson and Duke-bound Cameron Boozer. Boozer led Team East with 16 points, along with Isiah Harwell, who also scored 16 points.

Despite playing at the highest stage for his level and being committed to USC, one of the country's leading programs, Alijah sees life beyond basketball. In a chat with SI’s Myckena Guerrero, he said:

“I realize there’s more to life than just basketball and what you can really get out of basketball. My goal is to open a lot of doors (in life) through basketball.”

He added:

"My mom is very special. She's very supportive. She's very outgoing, and my sisters are the same way. They aren't shy — just like me.”

Alijah Arenas’ high school career and rumored Nike deal

Alijah Arenas is the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per On3 Industry Ranking, despite reclassifying from 2026. The five-star guard out of Chatsworth played three seasons of high school hoops, scoring 3,002 career points to become.

He is the first player from the LA City Section to score 3000 career points and the 14th player in California to reach the milestone. With Alijah’s career soon elevating to the college level, news of a deal with Nike has surfaced.

TMZ reported on Apr. 6 that the USC commit told the news outlet that a deal between him and Nike is in the works. His father also had a deal with the sportswear giants, a $40 million deal over eight years.

