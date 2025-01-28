In Photos: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a wholesome post to celebrate son Alijah Arenas' McDonald's All-American selection 

On Monday, McDonald's All-American games revealed its 2025 roster, featuring 48 high school basketball circuit athletes. NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, also made it to the honors. Earlier, Alijah's mom, Laura Govan, had hinted at her son's achievement, with "Guess who made the McDonald's All-American Game!?"

After the McDonald's All-American committee published the results, Mama Govan shared a post on her social media, announcing Alijah's achievement and beaming with pride.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of you @alijah0arenas. Not just for making the Mc Donald's Games. But your growth, strength and resilience. I love watching your grind!!! Much more coming your way!!" Govan captioned.

Alijah's dad Gilbert Arenas also posted a video on X, congratulating his son, along with a chatter on narrowing down his college picks.

"Alijah Arenas to play in the McDonald's All-American game+ narrows down his top 5 schools," the caption read.

McDonald's All-American game showcases the emerging talent pool of high-school basketball players in the country. The previous winners include Michael Jordon, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony, among others.

Aside from Alijah, other basketball hoopers who made it to the list include AJ Dybantsa, Jalen Haralson Boozer twins, Aaliyah Chavez, Hailee Swain, and ZaKiyah Johnson, among others.

The McDonald's All-American game is scheduled for April 1, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The girls' game will start at 6:30 P.M. followed by boys' game at 9:00 PM.

Laura Govan gives huge shout-out to five-star recruit Alijah Arenas

A mother to four children, Laura Govan constantly shares her kids' achievements on social media. Last weekend, Govan gave a huge shoutout to Alijah, pulling off a poster dunk against his opponent. She put on a story with the following caption: "It's called in YO face @alijah0arenas."

The Chatsworth squared off against Cleveland in a West Valley League game. The game concluded with Chatsworth's defeat by a 76-74 scoreline, marking Chatsworth's first loss in the league. Alijah scored the highest points for his team, dunking 35 times.

Alijah Arenas has received multiple college offers. But he remains undecided. On Monday, on his father's livestream, the young hooper cut down the list to five promising college prospects. The list includes Arizona, USC, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas

