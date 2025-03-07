IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares a wholesome birthday dump as she "can’t even believe" the Syracuse signee turns 18

Kiyan Anthony’s mom, La La Anthony, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son on his 18th birthday. Kiyan, born to Carmelo and La La on Mar. 7, 2007, turns 18 today, prompting a touching Instagram post by his mom. The post features pictures from different stages of his life.

Kiyan Anthony has always had the support of his mom, who frequently shares his records on the hardwood with her teeming online followers. Despite her big support for his progress, she has also shared her emotional rollercoaster, watching him get ready to leave for college.

She revealed to YouTuber Jazzmyn Summers how she’s dealing with that reality.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey," she said. "But as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly.”

However, she insists that she remains proud of him.

“I’m still young. I’m like, I’m going to be in this house by myself. I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey, you know, as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man, stepping into his own, like, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of.”

Kiyan’s relationship with his mother is very special, although she complains about how his popularity with girls gets on her nerves sometimes. For instance, she was recently seen in a video scolding him for letting girls disturb her for his number during games.

“Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games. Why are they giving me their numbers to give you during your game?”

Kiyan could only manage a smile in response, as he was overcome with the kind of shyness teenagers feel discussing such topics with their parents.

Kiyan Anthony and LuHi seek glory against Bella Vista

Later today, Anthony and the LuHi Crusaders are set to face Bella Vista College Prep in the semifinal of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament. The Crusaders beat the Brewster Academy Bobcats 58-52 to get to the semifinals, with a top performance from Kiyan, scoring 20 points and nine rebounds.

Bella Vista also got to the semifinals after edging Montverde Academy in a keen contest that ended in a narrow 63-60 victory for the Bears. Kiyan will be expected to keep up his fine form, which saw him score 25 points against his father’s alma mater, Oakhill Academy earlier this week.

