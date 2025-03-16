In Photos: La La Anthony shares glimpses of son Kiyan Anthony's birthday and other wholesome family moments in IG photo dump

La La Anthony, actress and TV personality, celebrated her son Kiyan Anthony's birthday with heartfelt Instagram posts. Kiyan, a high school basketball prospect, turned 18 on March 7.

Anthony shared a carousel of 20 photos last week to mark the occasion. On Saturday, she posted more family moments, including highlights from Kiyan’s birthday celebrations.

The post had four photos and seven videos. She captioned the post:

“Family > Everything”

In one of the videos, Kiyan is seen unwrapping a birthday gift, and in one photo, he poses for a picture alongside a family member. Some of the pictures and videos also featured La La Anthony herself.

Kiyan Anthony is in the final days of his high school basketball career. The next chapter begins with Syracuse at the college level next season.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony on his son Kiyan Anthony missing out on the McDonald's All-American Game

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony didn't make the McDonald's All-American roster. On the latest episode of his podcast "7 PM in Brooklyn," Anthony expressed his frustration over his son's snub, saying he thinks he deserved to make the roster:

"I think he deserved to make it, no bias," Anthony said. "I think he really put the work in and really deserves to be a McDonald's All-American because of his journey, his trajectory and how his development went. You talking about a kid who play freshman basketball in his freshmen year to becoming the No. 1 player in the state of New York. (28:38)

The McDonald’s All-American roster features 48 boys and girls, highlighting some of the nation’s top high school basketball seniors. The event is set for April 1.

