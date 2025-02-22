In Photos: LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson gets honored with McDonald's All-American jersey

Five-star LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson is among the 48 players selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games, scheduled for April 1 at Barclays Centre. She received her jersey at Sacred Heart Academy on Friday.

Johnson posed with her No. 25 jersey alongside McDonald's representative Brittany Barnett and coach Donna Moir in photos shared by Sacred Heart Academy on Instagram.

The post was shared with a caption:

"Thank you to Brittany Barnett from McDonalds for coming and presenting ZaKiyah Johnson with her McDonald's All American jersey! So excited for the game in April!"

Prior to Johnson's selection, Sacred Heart Academy had never produced a McDonald's All-American.

Johnson, who is ranked No. 13 in the 2025 class, has been exceptional for the Valkyries this season. She has averaged 21.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, leading the Valkyries to a 26-3 record.

Johnson will start her college basketball journey with the LSU Tigers next season. She will play alongside fellow McDonald's All-American Grace Knox and five-star prospects Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines.

ZaKiyah Johnson on making the McDonald's All-American roster

ZaKiyah Johnson expressed her excitement after becoming the first Valkyrie on McDonald's All-American roster in January.

"One of my biggest goals since I was little was to be a McDonald's All-American," Johnson said (via The Courier-Journal). "Once I eventually learned what it was, I was like, 'Ooh, I want to do that.' To finally be here is crazy. I feel really good about it."

Johnson's selection was even more special as she became Sacred Heart Academy's first-ever McDonald's All-American under coach Donna Moir.

Moir said:

"I'm just so excited for her with how hard she's worked and what she's put into her game and Sacred Heart. Coaching 30 years and you get a McDonald's All-American? I'm ecstatic. When you nominate kids and know you have someone who's really deserving, it's special."

Johnson will play on the Girls East team at the games alongside fellow Kentuckian Leah Macy. Johnson and Macy are the sixth and seventh players from Kentucky to have ever made the McDonald's All-American roster.

