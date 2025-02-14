The highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, Nate Ament has completed his second visit of the month, to the Kentucky Wildcats. This comes after Ament completed his visit to the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 1.

The 6-foot-9 forward shared some pictures from his visit on Instagram on Thursday:

IN PHOTOS: No. 4 ranked 2025 prospect Nate Ament shares wholesome moments from his visit to Kentucky (Image: IG/ament_nate)

Check out the full carousel post here:

Ament also partnered up in a NIL deal with Fanstake on Jan. 15. With this deal, respective college fans will be allowed to pledge financial support (stakes) to leverage players like Ament to their favorite school.

While the Manassas, VA native will have no obligation to join the school that receives the most stake, he will receive 90% of the money, if he does decide to join. Furthermore, to maintain complete transparency, the entire amount will be refunded to the fans, in case Ament decides to choose some other program.

Ament ranks at the fourth spot nationally, second in the small forward position and first in Virginia. He also took official visits to Texas on Sep. 28, Louisville on Oct. 11, Tennessee on Oct. 19, Notre Dame on Nov. 9 and Duke on Feb. 1.

How much have the fans of colleges pledged for Nate Ament?

In a video posted by Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday, Jacob Polacheck talked about Ament's visit. He also shared how much fans of colleges including Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Alabama and Tennessee have pledged to sway Ament to their favorite program.

The Cardinals still lead the race, having had pledges of $33,520. The Wildcats are at the second spot with $22,985, followed by Duke's $5,230 and Alabama's $4,325. The Volunteers are at the fifth spot with a $3,225 pledge.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Machine, the Blue Devils lead the race to sign Ament with a 26.1% chance. They are followed by Tennessee with a 17.3% prediction, Louisville with a 14.8% chance and both Notre Dame and Texas with a 12.3% probability of landing the forward.

Which program will Ament choose?

