In Photos: Oklahoma Sooners-bound Aaliyah Chavez shares her favorite moments from the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings) and the McDonald's All-American, made her commitment to Oklahoma official on March 25. While she will be joining the Sooners next season, Chavez concluded her impressive high school career at Monterey High School (Texas).

She also represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, helping the team to a 90-78 win against Team World on Saturday. Chavez shared some moments from the court on Instagram on Sunday.

Oklahoma Sooners-bound Aaliyah Chavez shares her favorite moments from the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit (image credit: instagram/the__aaliyah_chavez)

"Great times @hoop.summit," Chavez captioned.

Chavez, who started the game and played 29 minutes, scored 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. She also had two rebounds, five assists and two steals.

However, it was USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson and UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts who starred for Team USA. Davidson recorded 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. She shot 38.8%, including 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Betts scored 16 points on 57.1% shooting. She came close to recording a double-double, finishing with nine rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block.

Aaliyah Chavez concludes an impressive high school basketball career

Aaliyah Chavez led Monterey High School to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championship after a 64-35 win against Liberty Hill on March 1. The Plainsmen finished with a 37-5 overall and a 15-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League.

In four seasons at Monterey, Chavez played 150 games and averaged 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Before winning the Nike Hoop Summit, Chavez also played alongside Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts, as the top three recruits in the Class of 2025 led the West team in the McDonald's All-American Game, winning 104-82 on April 2.

