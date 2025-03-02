In Photos: Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo shares moments from her McDonald's All-American jersey ceremony

Mia Pauldo, the five-star recruit and Tennessee signee, was selected to play in the Girls' McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Pauldo, who plays for the Morris Catholic High School, will play in the East team alongside some top prospects including UNC signee Nyla Brooks, Texas signee Aaliyah Crump and LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson, among others.

The 5-foot-7 point guard took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her McDonald's All-American jersey ceremony in the Morris Catholic gym. She was also seen with her twin sister, Mya Pauldo, as she received her jersey. Check out the post below:

"Every hero has their origin story 📖" she captioned her post.

Pauldo, who is ranked 14th nationally, fourth in the point guard position and first in New Jersey, received the 2023-24 New Jersey MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She posted averages of 19.9 points on 60.0% shooting and averaged 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest across 28 games.

The Denville, NJ native led her school to a 29-1 record and a second straight Non-Public B state title. Mia Pauldo has led Morrison to an unbeaten 24-0 record this season. Morrison received a bye in the first round of the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships (New Jersey) and will face either Academy of the Holy Angels or Paramus Catholic on Monday.

Mia Pauldo talks about joining Tennessee

Mia Pauldo's twin sister, Mya Pauldo, is ranked 56th nationally, 16th in the point guard position and second in New Jersey. The twins signed for the Volunteers on Jul. 7:

“We want to do everything together,” Mia told On3 in November. “Our journey will always be together.”

Mia Pauldo also talked about assistant coach Gabe Lazo:

“We trust him so much,” Mia Pauldo said. “He’s a great guy and he put his trust in us. We were the first 2025 recruits that they really put their all into. We’re going to be the ones to set the tone.”

The Pauldo twins will join five-star small forward from Toronto, ON, Deniya Prawl, four-star point guard from Vero Beach, FL, Jaida Civil and four-star power forward from Cleveland, TN, Lauren Hurst at Tennessee next season.

While the Pauldo twins and Deniya Prawl have signed for the Volunteers, Civil and Hurst are hard commits.

