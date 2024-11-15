In Pic: Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares a cozy snap with GF after Duke signing

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls player Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, committed to Duke along with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, on Oct. 11. After receiving a commitment from power forward Nikolas Khamenia on Oct. 22, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer received his fourth recruitment on Nov. 2 with small forward Shelton Henderson's commitment.

Cameron, the No. 2 prospect from the Class of 2025, reshared a story his girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao posted on Instagram on Thursday.

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares a cozy snap with GF after Duke signing

The 6-foot-9 forward posted some pictures on his Instagram story as he visited the Nobu Hotel in Miami this month.

Trending

Both Boozer and Cao have been active on social media when it comes to posting about each other. Furthermore, Cao shared some wholesome pictures of the couple in August on their anniversary.

"A year with my favorite blessing💝," she captioned the post.

Boozer put up some remarkable stats in his high school career. He played for the Columbus Explorers for three years, averaging a double-double with 20.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. In his junior year in 2023-24, Boozer played 30 games and averaged 22.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 spg and 2.1 bpg.

Boozer was also a part of Team USA, which won the gold medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico last year. He won his second gold medal for Team USA at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup while averaging 20.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 2.1 apg in July.

Cameron Boozer talks about his Duke commitment

The Boozer twins found it hard to choose between Duke and Miami. However, when asked which program he would pick, Cameron Boozer said there was no wrong answer. On3's prediction machine suggested that the Hurricanes had a 5.3% chance of recruiting the brothers.

While signing the letter of intent in October, Cameron Boozer talked about his decision to choose Duke and what made the difference between the two programs:

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer,” Boozer said. “But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us.”

With the Boozer twins playing on the same team once again, how will Duke and Scheyer benefit from their performances?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback