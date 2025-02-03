IN PIC: Duke signee Cameron Boozer reshares heartfelt snap with GF Lauren from the Duke vs. UNC game on IG

Duke signee Cameron Boozer is regarded as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025. The Columbus Explorers power forward is well known for his scoring prowess on the court and was pursued by plenty of top programs across the nation. However, he followed in his father's footsteps, choosing Duke with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, on Nov. 10.

The 6-foot-9 forward sat in the stands during Duke's 87-70 win against North Carolina on Sunday along with his girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao. Cao, who goes by the "yvacao" on Instagram, posted a picture with Boozer, which he later reshared on his account.

Cao captioned her story with three blue hearts.

Cameron Boozer with GF Lauren (Image: IG/@cameronboozer)

Boozer usually posts pictures and videos of his basketball journey on his Instagram, while his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, has several images of the two together on her account.

Cao also shared a photo with Cameron Boozer as he signed his letter of intent with the Duke Blue Devils.

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

Image: Yva Lauren Cao IG

Cao also posted snaps of the couple on their one-year anniversary.

"A year with my favorite blessing💝," the post was captioned.

Cameron Boozer is averaging a double-double during his time at Columbus. In four seasons, Boozer has played 112 games and averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest. This season, Boozer has played 22 games and averages 22.4 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.3 bpg.

The forward, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million, signed a deal with collectible cards company Leaf Trading Cards last month.

Carlos Boozer on Cayden and Cameron Boozer choosing Duke

The Boozer twins chose the Blue Devils after taking official visits to Kentucky, Miami, Florida and Duke. Their father and legendary NBA player, Carlos Boozer, talked about their choice while speaking with ESPN.

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos Boozer said. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing.

"They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

The Boozer twins became Duke coach Jon Scheyer's fourth and fifth signees after securing Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.

