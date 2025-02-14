IN PIC: Fan appreciates No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez for spending time with students "even during playoffs"

While Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 is yet to decide on her collegiate career, she has been nothing short of stellar for Monterey High School. Chavez has turned heads with her performances on the court, however, she has also won the hearts of the fans off the court.

Instagram user Neeley Johnson shared a story with Aaliyah Chavez, showing how the No. 1 recruit took time out for fans to talk to them during Monterey's playoff run:

IN PIC: Fan appreciates No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez for spending time with him "even during playoffs" (Image: __the_aaliyah_chavez)

"Even during playoffs this girl is still willing to come out & talk to students... That's why she is #1 on & off the court!!!," Johnson captioned the picture.

Chavez re-shared the picture on her Instagram story with three red hearts. Monterey capped a dominating 83-26 win against the Memorial Mavericks on Monday in the Bi-District round to move onto Area. They will now face the Burges Mustangs, who come into this round after a tight 50-49 win against Bel Air.

The two teams will lock horns on Friday at Fort Stockton High School for a chance to move to the Regional Semis and play against Brewer on Sunday.

Chavez, who leads the team in almost all the stats including points, rebounds, assists, steals, FT and 3-point FG% has played 145 matches for Monterey. She is averaging 35.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Last season, Chavez averaged a double double as she scored 37.8 points, grabbed 10.1 boards, dished out 4.4 assists, stole the ball 3.5 times and recorded 0.9 blocks per game in 35 games, recording her best offensive season.

Where could we see Aaliyah Chavez play next season?

Aaliyah Chavez has taken five visits, including three unofficial and two official visits. Her first unofficial visit was at Texas on Sep. 26, 2023, followed by LSU on Jun. 8 and Texas Tech on Jun. 26, 2024.

She also took official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and UCLA on Oct. 25. According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Oklahoma and UCLA lead the race to sign the 5-foot-9 guard with a 37.0% and 32.3% prediction, respectively.

Texas Tech has a 9.8% chance while both LSU and Texas have an 8.2% probability apiece. Colleges including USC, South Carolina, Arizona and Ohio State, among others have less than 1% chance to land Chavez.

