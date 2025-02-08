In Pic: Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan beams with pride at son Aloni Arenas' championship victory

Laura Govan, the former reality show star and ex-wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has actively shown support for her kids. She often posts about their achievements or basketball highlights on her Instagram page.

On Friday, Govan shared an Instagram story highlighting a post by Melanie Orellana after her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, and his team, Heritage Christian School, won the seventh-grade boys championship against Sierra Canyon.

"7th grade boys 🏀 Champs 🏆," the story was captioned.

Laura Govan's Instagram story about Aloni Arenas' championship victory (Image: IG/@lauramgovan)

While details about the game are sparse

Govan has been a proud mom with all her kids playing basketball. Her eldest son, Alijah Arenas, reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 and was regarded as the 10th-best player and No. 1 shooting guard. The Chatsworth High School player also made his commitment official to the USC Trojans after considering offers from UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Louisville, among others.

Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, is a freshman at the Louisville Cardinals and averages 4.3 points on 37.4% shooting, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Laura Govan's younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, has been an essential part of Notre Dame Sherman Oaks' roster, leading the school in points, rebounds and FG%.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard played 24 matchups and averaged a double-double with 22.4 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.9 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Alijah Arenas has played 80 games for Chatsworth High School and is averaging 31.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. This season, Arenas has played 18 games and averages 30.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.1 spg and 0.9 bpg.

His best-scoring season came last year when he scored 33.0 points, grabbed 8.6 rebounds, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.9 blocks per contest in 35 matchups. His freshman year saw him play 27 games and average 30.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg and 1.6 bpg.

Laura Govan shares more highlights of Aloni Arenas

Laura Govan took to her Instagram story again to show her support for her youngest son after he displayed another impressive performance for Heritage Christian Middle School.

She posted a video showing Arenas converting the bucket during a 3-point play when he was fouled while driving in the paint.

"And Oneeeee @aloniarenas," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan shares more highlights of Aloni Arenas (Image: IG/@lauramgovan)

The seventh-grade player received the spotlight after a video of him taking on high school players went viral.

