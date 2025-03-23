USC commit Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his friend, Tajh Ariza, son of the 2009 NBA champion, Trevor Ariza.

Arenas shared a picture of the duo hugging post-match on his IG, wishing the 2026 recruit a happy 18th birthday:

IN PIC: Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas shares heartfelt snap of Tajh Ariza on his 18th birthday (Image: IG/ Alijah Arenas)

"Happy bday brudda @tajhariza," Arenas captioned the story with a fingers crossed emoji.

Arenas, who was in the same class as Ariza, before reclassifying to the 2025 Class, was also wished by the Westchester Senior High School player on his birthday on Sunday:

Tajh Ariza wishes Alijah Arenas a happy birthday as he turns 18 (Image: IG/ Tajh Ariza)

"Happy bday brudder big 18 yk how we rocking @alijah0arenas," Ariza captioned the story with a finger crossed emoji also.

Arenas, who led the Chatsworth Chancellors to the State Final of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, finished his senior year averaging 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

However, the Chancellors were defeated in their final game after a 66-53 loss against the Jesuit Marauders on Mar. 15. The McDonald's All-American athlete played three years of high school basketball and averaged 31.4 ppg, 2.9 apg, 8.4 rpg, 1.6 spg and 1.1 bpg in 86 matches.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard played 35 games and averaged 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks. Arenas received interest from plenty of programs, including UCLA, Arizona, Kentucky and Alabama, among others.

He also took unofficial visits to UCLA on Feb. 1 and Arizona on Nov. 22 last year. This year, he took another unofficial visit to USC on Jan. 27, before committing to them on Jan. 30.

Tajh Ariza's Westchester defeated Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth in the LA City Open Division title game

The 6-foot-8 small forward, Tajh Ariza and the Westchester Comets sealed a 65-55 victory over Chatsworth Chancellors to win the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships.

Ariza finished the game with a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Alijah Arenas scored 31 points.

Furthermore, Ariza also took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures after winning the championship:

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington at USC next season, while Tajh Ariza has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

