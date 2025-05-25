In Pics: AJ Dybantsa shares "crazy" scenes as BYU signee attends Monaco Grand Prix with team Redbull

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN and the On3 Industry Rankings), is enjoying his time before he begins his collegiate career. The former Utah Prep star, who signed a NIL deal with Red Bull, posted some stories from the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The BYU Cougars signee posted a picture sitting at poolside and shared a video of professional free runner, Lilou Ruel, jumping from the Red Bull Energy Station.

AJ Dybantsa shares "crazy" scenes as BYU commit attends Monaco Grand Prix with team Redbull (Image: Instagram via @aj.dybantsa)

"Race day today at F1 Monaco," Dybantsa wrote.

"Crazy !!!!" Dybantsa captioned .

His story was also posted by Recruit Report on X.

Dybantsa, who has a $3.8M NIL valuation (as per On3), signed his deal with Red Bull on Oct. 15. The 6-foot-9 forward talked about it with Jordan Richard on "The Youngins" podcast. Swish Cultures shared the excerpt from the podcast on X.

"BREAKING : AJ Dybantsa signs NIL deal with Red Bull. He is the first men’s basketball player to sign a NIL deal in the history of the brand’s existence @redbull," Swish Cultures tweeted in October.

"I partnered with Red Bull. Me and Red Bull are partners now. I think it was a great partnership coming," Dybantsa said. "It's gonna be beneficial for both of us. The platform that they have and I think we fit right in with each other, so it's gonna be special."

Dybantsa signed his second NIL deal with Nike, along with the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2026, Jerzy Robinson, on Jan. 17.

AJ Dybantsa invited to the 2025 USA men’s U19 training camp

AJ Dybantsa is one of the 33 players who were invited to the 2025 USA men's U19 training camp. It will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in June.

The list consisted of freshmen college players and players from the Class of 2026. The 2025 class will be represented by Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. and Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White, among others.

"33 athletes have accepted invites to 2025 🇺🇸 #USABMU19 training camp in Colorado Springs," the post was captioned.

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.

