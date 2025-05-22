IN PICS: Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas lifts weights and enjoys his time on court in latest snaps on IG

Meleek Thomas is set to join coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who completed his senior year of high school basketball playing for the City Reapers in Overtime Elite, shared some snaps from his time on the court.

The Instagram carousel posted in collaboration with the page of the City Reapers on Thursday showed Thomas standing next to his teammates and lifting weights. Check out the pictures here:

Meleek Thomaa (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Meleek Thomas (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Meleek Thomas (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Here's the original post by Meleek Thomas:

It's not the first time the shooting guard reminisced about his high school basketball career. Thomas had also shared a carousel of images featuring his time at the City Reapers, along with his teammates on March 16:

"Can’t rush greatness. Accomplishing goals I’ve always prayed for and achieving the unthinkable. It really go to show you anything is possible regardless the circumstance. My journey is bigger then me I do it for my family, my city and the ones that look up to me, so i’ll keep being the blueprint til god say it’s my time to drop the ball," he had captioned the post.

"High school was always smackin😂😂 I’ll never forget the memories and endless time in the gym. It’s time to go make history in the SEC❤️."

Meleek Thomas, who ranks 11th nationally and second in Georgia and the shooting guard position, also received offers from top programs like the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers and the Kansas State Wildcats.

However, Thomas signed for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11, after taking an official visit to the program on Oct. 4.

How good was Meleek Thomas' high school basketball career?

Thomas attended North Hills High School in 2021 before transferring to Lincoln Park in 2022. He averaged a double double, scoring 23.5 points, grabbing 10.8 rebounds, dishing out 5.8 assists and stealing the ball 3.3 times in his junior year.

He led the school to its second straight PIAA state championship and scored 1,750 points in three seasons at Lincoln Park.

Thomas transferred to OTE last season to preserve his collegiate eligibility. Last season, he led the City Reapers to the finals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs but lost 4-0 to the South Carolina Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz.

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy next season.

